West Huntspill preschool announces it is extending its provision from September 2025

West Huntspill preschool has announced that it is extending its provision from September 2025.

Little Learners @ West Huntspill will open Monday – Friday from September 2025.

The increase from 3 days to five days will ensure that more local children aged 2-4 can access high quality early education in Cherry class at West Huntspill School.

The preschool team teach the children early maths, letters and social skills closely following the Early Years Foundation Stage which follows the children through to the end of their reception year.

The play-based curriculum allows the children to learn through play, whilst following their own interests, making friends and having fun.

Children in Cherry class are integrated into school life, using the hall to do weekly PE lessons and joining in with termly festivals and celebrations.

The school day is 8.45am – 3.15pm with breakfast club available from 8.00am. All types of two, three and four year old funding accepted as well as payments via Tax Free Childcare.

Headteacher Emma Barker says: “We are very excited about this positive development to our pre-school provision here at West Huntspill. Increasing our offer from 3 to 5 days will be a huge benefit to everyone and give even more children the very best start they deserve.”

Anyone who is interested in a place at West Huntspill is encouraged to call or email to arrange a visit. Contact westlittlelearners@thpa.theplt.org.uk or call 01278 783842.