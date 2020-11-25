A West Huntspill pub looks set to be demolished to make way for a development of seven new homes.

The Pimpernel in Main Road, West Huntspill, is set to be replaced with the new homes after Sedgemoor District Council this week approved a ‘reserved matters’ application.

The plans to redevelop the pub site have been raised several times over the years, as reported here, with the first plans for a residential development of the area first approved in 2006 which also included the demolition of the building.

However, that application time-expired because work did not begin within two years of the approval.

The demolition of The Pimpernel was then re-approved in January 2018 under new ownership for “a series of dwellings” – and the plans have since been further developed and considered this year by Sedgemoor District Council.

Seven houses and parking will be built in place of the pub alongside a new entry point onto the main road.

The pub’s application states: “The principle of the demolition of the Public House and the use of the site for residential use is established. Even with the loss of The Pimpernel, West Huntspill will still have two further functioning Public Houses, The Orchard Inn and the Crossways Inn, both within 250 metres of the Pimpernel site.”

Despite this, some residents have expressed concern at the pub’s plans. Local resident Mrs J Humphries says on the council’s planning portal that the pub is a “valuable village asset which, once gone, cannot be recovered.” The full planning details can be seen here.