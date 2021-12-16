West Huntspill Primary School pupils have been taking part in an action-packed new cricket programme.

The fun cricket training programme has seen pupils enjoying the sport in partnership with Somerset County Cricket Club.

It is one of many exciting activities held at the school since it joined The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) earlier this year along with its sister school, East Huntspill Primary School.

Principal Steve Davis said: “The Cricket has been going down brilliantly well. We are so grateful to Somerset County Cricket for the expert and enthusiastic coaching sessions for the pupils.”