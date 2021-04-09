A primary school near Burnham-On-Sea is this week celebrating after Ofsted recognised it for taking effective action to provide education during the lockdown.

West Huntspill Community Primary had its latest inspection remotely in January 2020 after being supported by The Priory Learning Trust over the last 12 months.

It was previously put into Special Measures which prompted TPLT to support. The school officially became West Huntspill Primary Academy, part of The Priory Learning Trust, on 1st April 2021.

Acting Headteacher Steve Davis told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I have been at West Huntspill since January and am delighted with the welcome I have received from children, staff and parents.”

“We know what we need to focus upon and we are commitmented to ensure that every child has the opportunity and encouragement to succeed.”

Inspectors said that there have been significant improvements to support pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities, and Governors are proactive in checking that pupils are receiving an education at this time.

They also identified that the school’s new senior leaders, working with subject leaders, have brought in changes to support the curriculum. In addition, they are providing training for staff alongside a new curriculum plan and a phonics programme to help early readers.

Ofsted also identified areas to continue to improve including prioritising the development of the reading curriculum throughout the school.

Head of Primary Education at The Priory Learning Trust Lisa Dadds says: “It was good for Ofsted to identify the progress that has been made at West Huntspill.”

“I look forward to welcoming the school into our Trust family of schools and working closely together for the benefit of all.”