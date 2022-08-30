Dozens of classic cars will go on display at the 15th annual West Huntspill Vintage & Classic Car Show on Saturday September 10th.

Dozens of classics from across the decades will go on show, ranging from vintage and classic cars to military vehicles, stationary engines and commercials, motorbikes and tractors. Last year’s event, featured here, attracted a bumper turnout.

“We have over 100 vehicles committed to attend ranging from vintage and classic cars to military vehicles, stationary engines and commercials, motorbikes and tractors,” says a spokesman.

The event will be in the Balliol Hall Field next to West Huntspill Church from 11am-4pm. Prices are the same as last year, admission will be £3, with under 16s free. Parking will be free.

Alongside the vehicles will be various stalls, entertainment and other activities, including displays in the village hall.