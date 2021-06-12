Dozens of classic cars will go on display at the 14th annual West Huntspill Vintage & Classic Car Show on Saturday, September 11th.

Dozens of classics from across the decades will go on show, ranging from vintage and classic cars to military vehicles, stationary engines and commercials, motorbikes and tractors.

Organisers say the event will return to the Balliol Hall Field next to West Huntspill Church from 11am-4pm. Admission will be £3, with under 16s free. Parking will be free.

Alongside the vehicles will be various stalls, entertainment and other activities, including displays in the village hall.