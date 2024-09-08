West Huntspill Vintage and Classic Car Show to return this Saturday

Dozens of classic cars will go on display at the 17th annual West Huntspill Classic and Vintage Vehicles Show on Saturday (September 14th).

Classics from across the decades will go on show, ranging from vintage and classic cars to military vehicles, stationary engines and commercials, motorbikes and tractors.

“We have over 80 vehicles committed to attend ranging from vintage and classic cars to military vehicles, stationary engines and commercials, motorbikes and tractors,” says organiser Dave Paul.

The event will be held as usual in the Balliol Hall Field next to West Huntspill Church from 11am-4pm. Prices for admission are £5, with under 16s free. Parking will be free.

Alongside the vehicles will be various stalls, entertainment and other activities, including displays in the village hall.