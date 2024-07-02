West Huntspill’s 2024 Sedgemoor Vintage Show returns on two days this month

Members of Sedgemoor Vintage Club are busy behind the scenes preparing for the 2024 Sedgemoor Vintage Show which returns this month.

The 9-acre show field near West Huntspill will play host to all kinds of vintage and historical machinery over two days on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July. The 2023 Sedgemoor Vintage Show attracted big crowds.

“Vintage Steam Engines, Tractors, Cars, Commercials and Motorbikes will be on display around the site and in our main arena,” says a spokesman.

“The site will also include displays of Stationary Engines, Horticultural Equipment, Craft and Models. Plus, a working section showing off skills of yesteryear.”

“Entry forms from exhibitors have been flying in, however the club would like to have all remaining entries received by June 10th.”

Chairman Bill Bevan adds: “The whole club are looking forward to welcoming exhibitors and the public to this year’s show. We are a club of enthusiasts and put on the show to showcase just some of the area’s rich history.”

“Staging the show also allows any profit from the weekend to be donated to very worthy causes. In 2023 donations were made to the British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK”.

If you own a vintage vehicle of any kind and would like to take part, entry forms can be found via the club website: sedgemoorvintageclubltd.co.uk