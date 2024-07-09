West Huntspill’s 2024 Sedgemoor Vintage Show set to return this weekend

Dozens of Vintage Steam Engines, Tractors, Cars, Commercials and Motorbikes will go on show this coming weekend at the annual Sedgemoor Vintage Show.

Sedgemoor Vintage Club’s show will be held at the 9-acre show field near West Huntspill over two days on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July.

“Vintage Steam Engines, Tractors, Cars, Commercials and Motorbikes will be on display around the site and in our main arena,” says a spokesman.

“The site will also include displays of Stationary Engines, Horticultural Equipment, Craft and Models. Plus, a working section showing off skills of yesteryear.”

Chairman Bill Bevan adds: “The whole club are looking forward to welcoming exhibitors and the public to this year’s show. We are a club of enthusiasts and put on the show to showcase just some of the area’s rich history.”

“Staging the show also allows any profit from the weekend to be donated to very worthy causes. In 2023 donations were made to the British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK”.

The 2023 Sedgemoor Vintage Show attracted big crowds.