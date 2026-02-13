6.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 13, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsWest Huntspill's Crossways Inn named runner‑up for Somerset Pub of 2026 award
News

West Huntspill’s Crossways Inn named runner‑up for Somerset Pub of 2026 award

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Crossways Inn, West Huntspill near Burnham-On-Sea

A West Huntspill pub is celebrating after being named runner‑up in the Somerset Pub of the Year 2026 awards.

Somerset CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) announced this week that The Ale House in Station Road, Taunton has taken the top title, while The Crossways Inn in West Huntspill secured the runner‑up spot.

CAMRA says the competition once again saw strong entries from across the county with great quality real ales on sale.

The Crossways Inn is no stranger to success, having previously been named Somerset Pub of the Year on six occasions.

The historic inn has origins dating back to around the 17th century, when its position made it a stopping point for coaches and carriages.

Its location beside the common also placed it at the heart of fairs and animal markets held there until the late 19th century, and old photographs show hunts gathering at the pub.

Other winners announced by Somerset CAMRA include Pebbles Tavern in Watchet, which has been named Cider Pub of the Year, with The Plough Inn in Taunton taking second place.

Previous article
Walkabout held on Highbridge’s Morland estate to hear residents’ concerns
Next article
MP urges Somerset Council to use bus funding in Burnham-On-Sea area

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
6.1 ° C
7.5 °
6.1 °
93 %
0.9kmh
73 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
7 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com