West Huntspill’s Crossways Inn named runner‑up for Somerset Pub of 2026 award

A West Huntspill pub is celebrating after being named runner‑up in the Somerset Pub of the Year 2026 awards.

Somerset CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) announced this week that The Ale House in Station Road, Taunton has taken the top title, while The Crossways Inn in West Huntspill secured the runner‑up spot.

CAMRA says the competition once again saw strong entries from across the county with great quality real ales on sale.

The Crossways Inn is no stranger to success, having previously been named Somerset Pub of the Year on six occasions.

The historic inn has origins dating back to around the 17th century, when its position made it a stopping point for coaches and carriages.

Its location beside the common also placed it at the heart of fairs and animal markets held there until the late 19th century, and old photographs show hunts gathering at the pub.

Other winners announced by Somerset CAMRA include Pebbles Tavern in Watchet, which has been named Cider Pub of the Year, with The Plough Inn in Taunton taking second place.