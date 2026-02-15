Westcotts promotes Kay Murray to Director at Burnham-On-Sea office

Accountancy firm Westcotts has announced the promotion of Kay Murray to Director at its Burnham-On-Sea office, where she supports a wide range of clients across Somerset.

Kay, who has been a qualified accountant for more than 25 years, works with personal tax clients, sole traders and privately owned companies. She is well known locally for her extensive experience advising owner‑managed businesses and individuals at all stages of their financial journey.

Earlier in her career, Kay also ran a family business with her husband, giving her first‑hand insight into the pressures and challenges faced by business owners. She says this experience continues to shape the practical advice she offers clients.

Kay said: “Although I’ve been a qualified accountant for more than 25 years, spending time running our own family business gave me a very different perspective. It’s an experience that has proved invaluable, as I understand first-hand many of the challenges clients are likely to encounter – and how to approach these.”

“I am delighted to be taking on this role and looking forward to continuing to work within the highly supportive and expert team at Westcotts, supporting clients across Somerset and the wider South West.”

Shona Godefroy, Managing Partner at Westcotts, said: “Kay has built an excellent reputation with clients through her practical approach and deep understanding of their businesses. Her experience, including having run a business herself, brings real value to the advice she provides. We are delighted to see her step into this role and continue to develop the strong relationships she has built in Somerset and beyond.”

Westcotts Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers has supported individuals and businesses across a wide range of sectors for more than 40 years, offering specialist services locally, nationally and internationally.