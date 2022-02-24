Western Power Distribution said on Wednesday (February 23rd) that it has restored power to all customers whose supplies were affected by Storms Eunice and Franklin.

Operations Director Graham Halladay says: “I would like to thank all of our customers for their patience and resilience while we worked to restore their supplies. We know that not having power is difficult and we were doing everything we possibly could to get the lights back on as quickly as possible.”

“I also want to pay tribute to staff both in the field and in our offices who have been working long hours to restore supplies and keep our customers informed. Many of them are tired but they’ve kept going because none of them wanted to see a customer without power for a minute longer than necessary. We’re all grateful to the customers who have taken the time and trouble to say ‘thank you’ – your appreciation has raised our spirits.”

“Our storm work hasn’t stopped yet. Some supplies have been restored through generators or temporary repairs and we will be working to make these permanent. We do not expect this activity to cause any further interruptions.”

“Also, many thousands of our customers may be entitled to compensation due to being without power for a prolonged period following the storm. Now that supplies have been restored we have begun contacting customers automatically to process compensation as part of our Guaranteed Standards of Performance. To give an example, a customer off supply over 48 hours will be entitled to a payment of £75, plus an additional £70 for every further 12 hour period after this.”

“As the last week has proved, storms do happen and we would like to take this opportunity to remind customers that if they are vulnerable to the effects of a storm they can sign up to our Priority Services Register.”