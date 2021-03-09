One of Somerset’s leading summer events will not take place this summer due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions.

North Somerset Council has announced that the Weston Air Festival, which was scheduled for the weekend of June 19th-20th, is unable to take place this year.

Restrictions still in place at that time regarding large outdoor gatherings mean the event, in common with many other planned air shows across the country, is unable to go ahead this year.

The council said that other dates for the event have been explored, but those proved “operationally unviable”.

Large crowds of spectators often watch the event in Weston and on Brean Down, pictured below, where the Red Arrows are among the sights.

“We are extremely disappointed that the air festival cannot go ahead this year,” said Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council’s executive member for leisure, culture and tourism. “It is one of the region’s flagship events and is of huge importance to the local economy.”

“However, we have to follow government guidance which means we are unable to stage an event of this size at this time. Our priority continues to be to protect the health and safety of both local residents and visitors.”

Cllr Solomon said money earmarked by the council for the air festival will now be used to support other events.

“We are working hard to bring forward a programme of events that people can enjoy as the restrictions are lifted,” he said. “After months of lockdown these events will provide great opportunities for people to get out and about again and enjoy the entertainment on offer.”

Funding for the air festival will be used to support other events such as the Great Weston Ride, Real Ale Festival, Dairy Festival, Continental Market, Weston Sea Shanty, Beach Rugby, Trucks @ The Beach, Race for Life, MG Owners Car Meet and Vintage Bus Rally.