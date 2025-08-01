Weston Hospicecare invites community to join annual Moonlight Beach Walk

Hundreds are expected to take to the sands this September as Weston Hospicecare invites residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to its annual Moonlight Beach Walk.

Set to take place on Friday 19th September 2025, the popular fundraiser will guide walkers along either a 5km or 10km route starting and ending at the town’s beloved Grand Pier.

Weston Hospicecare’s Events and Challenges Manager Nicola Slark says the event will be “our most colourful” event yet and highlights the power of togetherness: “It’s so wonderful to see everyone donning their pink t-shirts and setting off from the Grand Pier boardwalk together… a great opportunity to come together for a very special shared experience.”

The Moonlight Beach Walk continues to be one of the hospice’s biggest annual fundraising events, with every step taken supporting the charity’s mission to provide free, compassionate care to those with life-limiting illnesses.

Last year’s participants described the walk as “uplifting and energising”, with emotional support and a party atmosphere making for a memorable night.

This year’s walk promises extra sparkle, with live entertainment, a commemorative t-shirt, candle bags for remembering loved ones and prosecco to toast at the finish line.

As always, walkers will be welcomed with enthusiasm and a big-hearted beachside spirit that Weston knows so well.

Registration closes on Wednesday 10th September, so early sign-up is advised. More information and registration details are available at westonhospicecare.org.uk.