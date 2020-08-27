Weston Hospicecare has announced its fundraising Wedmore 40/30 charity cycle ride will take place on Sunday 27th September .

The charity ride was originally due to take place on 5th July but, like many local charity fundraising activities, it was suspended due the Coronavirus pandemic.

The charity ride’s course takes riders through the heart of beautiful Somerset landmarks such as Cheddar Gorge, the Mendip Hills and the Levels.

Riders can choose from a 30, 40 or a combined 70-mile course to tackle while raising money for Weston Hospicecare. There is also a 12-mile family ride available.

The course starts and finishes at the Post and Wicket in Wedmore.

Wedmore 40/30 organiser David Eccles says: “We’ve got a fantastic event planned for all keen cyclists.”

“The routes are tailored for those who are elite-level cyclists right the way through to the 12-mile family ride.”

“We were determined not to let the coronavirus scupper our event, and we have put plans in place to keep everyone safe.”

“Come and join us, have a wonderful ride and raise money for a fabulous cause while you are at it.”

Spaces cost between £4-£35 and sales will be split between the hospice and St. Mary’s Church.

Donations and sponsorship will go to the hospice to support the care given to those with life-limiting conditions.

To sign up, and for more information about the event, visit http://bit.ly/prWedmore4030