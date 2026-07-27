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Weston Hospital emergency department set to re-open after fire

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Weston Hospital’s emergency department re-opens this morning (Tuesday) after it was evacuated following a fire on Monday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at Weston General Hospital in Weston-super-Mare on Monday. All patients and staff got out safely and the fire was extinguished by fire crews, the hospital confirmed.

Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, had asked patients in need of urgent of emergency care to attend their next closest emergency department or local minor injury unit while the closure was in place.

A spokesperson for the trust says: “Following a fire on Monday afternoon, the Emergency Department at Weston General Hospital, which operates between 8am and 10pm daily, remained closed overnight and reopens at 8am, in line with its usual operating hours. Access to the Emergency Department will be via the main entrance to the hospital.”

“Please attend your next closest emergency department or local minor injury unit if you need urgent or emergency care in the meantime. We can confirm that all patients and staff were evacuated safely and no one was injured as a result of the fire.”

“Thank you to our staff and emergency services colleagues for their support.”

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