Weston Light Orchestra Concert set to perform concert in Burnham-On-Sea

Weston Light Orchestra will perform a concert in Burnham-On-Sea this month, with tickets now on sale.

The concert will be held at St Andrew’s Church at 7.30pm on Saturday 23rd November with a varied programme of music.

The concert will be supported by well-known pianist Richard Lennox, and guest soloist Francesca Bowkett alongside Weston Light Orchestra.

Francesca Bowkett, Mezzo Soprano and St Andrew’s Social Committee member, said: “I am delighted to be supporting Weston Light Orchestra and Richard Lennox at the upcoming concert.”

“Weston Light Orchestra is a small ‘salon’ orchestra with an enthusiasm for ‘Light Music’ in the Grand Hotel / Palm Court style, West End musicals, Broadway shows, Songs from the Silver Screen and light classics up to the present.”

“Their concerts often feature guest soloists and encourage audiences to sing along, hum or just sway gently to enjoy any of the beautiful melodies they recognise!”

Tickets are £10 per person including refreshments, and are available from Burnham Post Office Shop, Burnham Tourist Office or on the door.

Richard Lennox is a professional pianist and organist. He played the organ at The King’s Coronation Concert at The Royal Albert Hall. Richard has played at many prestigious venues including The Royal Albert Hall, Wells Cathedral and Bristol Cathedral.

Francesca Bowkett has sung leading roles in opera, operatics and choral concerts around the county and further afield. She is well-known for her Prom concerts including 15 years as Finale Soloist at the Bristol Beacon.

The orchestra help to raise £3,000 per year for charities across North Somerset and Bristol.

The concert takes place on Saturday 23rd November 2024 at 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-on-Sea.