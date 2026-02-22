Weston Light Orchestra to perform concert in Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday

A special evening of live music will take place in Burnham-On-Sea this week when Weston Light Orchestra performs at St Andrew’s Church on Saturday 28th February.

The long‑established orchestra, which celebrates its 106th year in 2026, will be joined by acclaimed pianist Richard Lennox and guest soloist Francesca Bowkett for what organisers say will be a memorable night of light music.

Orchestra Secretary Kaja May said the group continues to delight audiences with its focus on beautiful melodies from the golden age of light music through to the present day.

“Expect to hum along or sway to memorable tunes from radio, TV, musicals and film, as you are serenaded with songs and more,” she added.

Tickets cost £10 per person, including refreshments, and are available from Burnham Tourist Information Centre (cash only) or on the door.

Richard Lennox, above, is a professional pianist and organist who performed at The King’s Coronation Concert at the Royal Albert Hall and has appeared at major venues including Wells Cathedral and Bristol Cathedral.

Francesca Bowkett is well known for her operatic and choral performances across the region and has been a Finale Soloist at the Bristol Beacon Proms for 15 years. The concert begins at 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church.