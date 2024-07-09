Weston-super-Mare AFC signs Burnham-On-Sea teenager, 16, ‘with lots of potential’

Weston-super-Mare AFC have signed up a Burnham-On-Sea teenager ‘with lots of potential’ to their first team squad.

The club has signed 16-year-old Ryan Crawford, a former student at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy, who joins from Bristol Rovers Academy, where he has played for three years.

He will be part of Weston’s first team squad for the 2024/25 season while continuing his development with the academy.

Manager Scott Bartlett says: “Ryan is a very young player but one with lots of potential. There has been significant interest in him.”

“He will be part of our first team squad whilst also being part of our Academy system and we are looking forward to helping him develop.”

TKASA Headteacher Dan Milford says: “‘Everyone at King Alfred School is proud of this achievement from Ryan. We really hope he can contribute to Weston AFC’s progress this year, as well as allowing him to develop individually. This will potentially put himself in a position to be picked up again by a professional club. We wish him all the best for the future”.

His arrival comes amid significant changes at the club. Weston have made several new signings, including midfielder Luke Coulson, goalkeeper Kelland Absalom, and the return of attackers James Waite and Nick McCootie.