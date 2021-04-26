A farm shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is set to close down in May, its owners have announced this week.

Whites Farm Shop in Burnham High Street, previously Gardiner Whites, will shut for the final time on May 23rd.

Co-owner Richard White, who runs the shop with his wife Jax, says: “It’s been a tough few years, especially with Covid, and we have had many highs and lows in the shop.”

“It’s with a heavy heart I have taken the tough decision to close Whites Farm Shop on Sunday 23rd May.”

“I watched our business sky rocket during the first lockdown and had so much support! I would like to thank our customers and staff for supporting us.”

He adds: “Our staff worked tirelessly to meet the demand, but as soon as the supermarkets got to grips with the increased demand for home delivery we watched our trade drop.”

“It’s a tough place in the high street and ever increasing costs and lockdowns have just not helped, we have put so much in to the business and finally have to admit defeat.”

“We would like to wish you all well and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the support and love you have shown us over the years.”