Wildlife charity near Burnham-On-Sea caring for one of its smallest arrivals

Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea is currently caring for one of its smallest — and feistiest — new arrivals.

This tiny juvenile Whiskered Bat was discovered outside the doorstep of the village school in Mark, prompting swift action from the charity’s expert carers.

Despite his petite frame, staff say the young bat isn’t shy about making his presence known.

“He wasted no time in showing off his big personality,” says a spokesperson. “He’s been very vocal during assisted feeds, keeping our bat team on their toes.”

The bat is currently being looked after by the charity’s dedicated bat specialists, who are gently helping him adjust and encouraging him to feed independently.

The team is confident that, with time and careful monitoring, he’ll grow stronger and eventually take flight on his own.

Once ready, the goal is to return him safely to his original roost in the wild—a hopeful outcome that fits perfectly with Secret World’s mission to rehabilitate and release native British wildlife.