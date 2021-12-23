Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has announced the winning entries of this year’s Christmas Lights Competition.

Judges from the Town Council – Cllr Peter Clayton and Cllr Dawn Carey – visited homes across the town towns to pick the best festive displays this season.

In Burnham, a £25 winner’s voucher for use at the Princess Theatre has been awarded to the winner, Nick Gardner of Trinity Close (pictured above). A £10 voucher for use at the Princess Theatre has been awarded to the runner-up, Joshua Male of Barrie Way in Burnham.

In Highbridge, a £25 winner’s voucher for use at the Princess Theatre was awarded to the winner, Darren Bird of South Avenue, pictured above, while a £10 voucher for use at the Princess Theatre is to be awarded to the runner-up Alison Withers of Worston Road in Highbridge.

The Town Council also organised a Christmas window competition for small businesses/shop fronts, which Burnham Chamber of Trade judged.

A £25 winner’s voucher for use at the Princess Theatre was awarded to Material Needs in Burnham High Street, pictured above.

A £10 voucher for use at the Princess Theatre was awarded to the runner-up, Dusicake in Oxford Street, pictured below.

Cllr Dawn Carey, one of the judges, said: “Residents and businesses of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have kept community spirits high by creating fabulous window displays for everyone to enjoy.”

“We are very grateful to all those who have designed the most amazing festive displays – thank you for brightening up our towns.”

Due to ongoing Covid restrictions, details of a presentation to award this year’s prizes will be released after the New Year, says the council.