The winners of Burnham-On-Sea’s 75th annual Sailing Regatta have been announced after four days of yacht races.

The regatta was held over two weekends with the final race held on Sunday (July 9th) on a breezy morning, pictured below.

Overall winner was the yacht ‘Super Sapphire’ helmed by David Jackson, who was presented with his trophy by Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke, pictured above.

Second overall was ‘Rose’ helmed by Lance Huggins and Geoff Tanner. Third was ‘Waterlilly’ helmed by Andy Avons.

Last weekend, we reported here that just three yachts had managed to take part in the first race due to high winds which continued on the Sunday. One yacht ran aground and another retired due to the challenging conditions.

Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke said: “It was a very successful regettam, if rather challenging due to the windy weather at times. Our thanks go to everyone who took part and supported the event.”

Club members paid their respects over the weekend to Arthur Pizzey who has passed away aged 91. He was a very popular long-standing member at the club who was President and a former Commodore and treasurer. He joined the club in the 1950s. “He is greatly missed,” added Michael.