Winter Coat Exchange comes to Burnham-On-Sea library to help those in need

Somerset Council’s Libraries service has relaunched its popular Winter Coat Exchange scheme, offering warm coats to anyone in need — with Burnham-On-Sea Library among the participating locations.

Now in its third year, the initiative has grown in success, with 2,470 coats donated and 2,086 taken last winter.

Surplus donations were passed on to RAFT (Refugee Aid From Taunton), a charity supporting displaced people both locally and further afield.

The scheme is simple and inclusive:

You can take a coat without making a donation

You can donate a coat without taking one

All coats must be clean and in good condition

Coats of all sizes for adults and children are accepted

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts, Lead Member for Communities, HRA and Culture, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This scheme gets more successful every year and we know that both donors and those needing a warm coat are really positive. Colder and wet weather will soon be with us and this can be challenging for many, especially those who can’t afford to stay warm.”

She adds: “Libraries become so much more than places for reading and studying — they become warm, welcoming, social spaces. Real community hubs.”

Coats can be donated directly to staff at any of the 14 participating libraries, including Burnham-On-Sea, Minehead, Yeovil, Street, Glastonbury, Langport, Williton, Taunton, Porlock, Shepton Mallet, Wellington, Dulverton, Chard, and Ilminster.

For more information, visit your local library, check www.facebook.com, or contact librariesmail@somerset.gov.uk.