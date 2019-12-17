The Winter Solstice will be marked and celebrated at a special service in St Andrew’s Church, Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday (December 21st).

This popular service is open to all and will be held at 4pm

Reverend Sharon Eldergill said: “The Solstice service is an ancient way to observe the rhythm of the year, to mark the shortest day and to celebrate the returning of the light as we pass the Winter Equinox.”

“It’s a time of reflection, peace, hope and joy as we look forwards towards light and warmth in the skies and in our lives. Everyone is welcome to come along and be part of this special time.”

The service includes live music, readings and Solstice songs. Mulled Cider and Apple Cake will be served following the service.