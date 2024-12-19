7.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 19, 2024
News

Winter Solstice to be celebrated at special church service in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

St Andrew's Church in Burnham-On-Sea in snow
The Winter Solstice will be celebrated at a special service at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday December 21st.
This popular service is open to all and will be held at 5pm in the church.
Reverend Sharon Eldergill, Associate Vicar, says: “The Solstice service is an ancient way to observe the rhythm of the year, to mark the shortest day and to celebrate the returning of the light as we pass the Winter Equinox and look towards the lengthening of days and the gentle onset of spring.”
“It’s a time of reflection, peace, hope and joy as we look towards the Light that the darkness has never overcome,  the warmth of the sun in the sky and all that shines in our lives.”
“Everyone is welcome to come along and be part of this special time.”
The service includes live music and Solstice songs. Mulled Cider and Apple Juice will be served following the service.
