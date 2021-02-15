A 65-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of a man in Berrow over the weekend.

Penelope Jackson, of Parsonage Road, has been remanded in custody and appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court today (Monday 15th February).

Police and paramedics were called to an address at approximately 9.15pm on Saturday 13th February after a 78-year-old man had been severely injured. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police forensics team has been at the property in Berrow’s Parsonage Road all day, collecting potential evidence, as pictured here.

A Police spokesman adds: “A post-mortem was carried out yesterday and revealed he had died following a number of stab wounds. Formal identification is yet to take place, but we believe the man to be David Jackson.”

“His family have been informed and are receiving support from a specialist family liaison officer at this difficult time. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

“A police cordon remains and we’d like to thank the community for their patience while our enquiries are carried out.”

“We’d urge anyone with concerns about the incident to speak with the officers in the area and they will be happy to help.”

Several nearby residents have spoken out, with one telling Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s such a shock this has happened in a quiet road in our village. No-one can quite believe it.”

Another resident added on social media: “I live across the road and they always used to stop when I’m in the garden and say hello. What is going on in the world?”

DI Roger Doxsey, of the Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family at this time. A family liaison officer will provide specialist support to them at this difficult time.”

“We’d ask any witnesses with information that may help our enquiries to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5221032125.”

Door-to-door visits by Police to neighbouring residents took place on Sunday to reassure residents of their safety.