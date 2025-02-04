Woman hurt in collision with car on Burnham-On-Sea seafront

Burnham-On-Sea Police say a woman was hurt in a collision with a car on the town’s seafront over the weekend.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the entrance to the B&M car park opposute the tourist information centre on the Esplanade at just after 3pm on Sunday (February 2nd).

A Police spokeswoman confirms: “We were called at around 3.10pm on Sunday to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the South Esplanade at Burnham-On-Sea.”

“One person was taken into the care of the ambulance service and her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.