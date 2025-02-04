7.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Feb 04, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsWoman hurt in collision with car on Burnham-On-Sea seafront
News

Woman hurt in collision with car on Burnham-On-Sea seafront

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Police say a woman was hurt in a collision with a car on the town’s seafront over the weekend.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the entrance to the B&M car park opposute the tourist information centre on the Esplanade at just after 3pm on Sunday (February 2nd).

A Police spokeswoman confirms: “We were called at around 3.10pm on Sunday to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the South Esplanade at Burnham-On-Sea.”

“One person was taken into the care of the ambulance service and her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.

Previous article
Nominations open for 2025 Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Civic Awards
Next article
Burnham Central Town Council by-election candidates compared ahead of Thursday’s election

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
7.5 ° C
8.4 °
7 °
89 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
8 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
0 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com