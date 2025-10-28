12.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 28, 2025
Woman treated by paramedics after accident in Burnham High Street
News

Woman treated by paramedics after accident in Burnham High Street

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A woman was treated by paramedics following a collision with a campervan in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Monday (October 27th).

The incident occurred at the junction of Burnham High Street and Adam Street at around 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) confirmed: “We were called at 12:29pm on Monday to an incident in Burnham-On-Sea. We sent one double-crewed land ambulance to the scene.”

Police confirmed they were contacted by the ambulance service about the collision involving a pedestrian and a campervan.

“A woman in her mid-70s suffered injuries which were not considered serious, and she was assessed by paramedics at the scene,” added a Police spokesperson.

