Fri Oct 24, 2025
NewsWhat's On

Women in Rock show heading to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre in 2026

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is gearing up for a high-octane night of music as the critically acclaimed Women in Rock UK show rolls into town next year.

Tickets have gone on sale this week, priced at £26, for the show which pays tribute to the powerhouse women who shaped rock music history.

It features hits from legends such as Blondie, Suzi Quatro, Janis Joplin, Heart, Joan Jett, Pink, Kiki Dee, Bonnie Tyler, Cher, and many more.

With a cast of world-class musicians and vocalists, audiences can expect a blistering two-hour performance packed with soaring vocals, electric costume changes, and plenty of audience interaction.

It’s a family-friendly affair that promises to have everyone singing and dancing from start to finish.

Iconic tracks like Piece Of My Heart, Black Velvet, Can the Can, Because The Night, and Simply The Best will be performed live, showcasing the incredible vocal talent and energy of the Women in Rock cast.

Organisers say it’s a show “unlike any other” and one that will leave audiences feeling inspired and ready to take on the world.

The show will be held on Friday 27th February 2026. Tickets are available from today via the Princess Theatre website.

