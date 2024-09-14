Work of award-winning young artist from Highbridge to go on show in Bridgwater

The work of an award-winning young artist from Highbridge is set to go on show in Bridgwater.

Ezra Metcalfe was earlier this year announced as the successful recipient of the Robert Richards Award, which is organised by the charity Somerset Film, with the support of Arts Council England, and is an opportunity for an artist under the age of 20 to receive a fee and access to materials and support to create a new piece of digital art.

The new work created by Ezra will be shown to the public for the first time on Saturday 21st September when it will be projected as part of a ‘twilight’ event taking place from 7.30pm in Bridgwater town centre.

Creative Director Deb Richardson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We support the creation of new work by artists throughout the year in a variety of ways and wanted to spotlight some of the emerging young talent in the county in memory of our late Chair Robert Richards.”

“Ezra plans to study GCSE Art this year and already takes commissions for custom Pokemon characters. They are clearly a talent to watch for the future and we’re delighted to be able to share what they have created with audiences.”

The award is named after the late Robert Richards, who was Chair of Trustees for the charity for over twenty years and was passionate about supporting emerging talent. Robert was well known in Somerset for his work as a trustee for Glastonbury Abbey and for his role at Glastonbury Festival.

Artist Ezra Metcalfe says: “Digital formats are so convenient and there’s always an ‘undo’ button. I used an application called Procreate, which allows you to create animations and still images.”

“My inspiration for the piece was from some of the dystopian fiction I read, which often have themes of the environment and hope.”

“I’m motivated to do more about the climate crisis and one of the simplest things we can do is simply ask companies to stop creating unnecessary packaging, especially supermarkets.”

“I didn’t expect to be awarded it. There are lots of young talented people in Somerset so to be selected is an honour and a surprise.”

The work will be projected above SL-ATE, the most recent arts venue to open in the town, located at 1 Clare Street, bridgwater. The Twilight event co-ordinated by Fuse, will also feature fire and light performances and a sculpture trail around the town.

To find out more about this years’ Robert Richards Award, which is now open for submissions visit www.somersetfilm.com/creative-support or call in to the Engine Room, 52 High Street, Bridgwater.