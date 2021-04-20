The work of Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue was featured on national TV on Tuesday (April 20th).

The hovercraft rescue charity appeared in a segment during ‘Escape To The Country’ on BBC1.

Presenter Sonali Shah spoke to several of the volunteers about the charity’s work before joining a hovercraft training session on Burnham beach.

A BARB spokesman said: “BARB is delighted that the work of our charity’s volunteers was featured during ‘Escape To The Country’.”

“We are a small, independent charity that relies on local support to keep running, so having nationwide publicity and recognition for our volunteers really is wonderful.”

The programme can be watched here via BBC iPlayer. The episode was filmed on Burnham beach last autumn and complied with Covid restrictions.