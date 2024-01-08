The work of talented young Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge photographers and artists has been praised during judging of a local competition.

The Rotary Young Photographer Competition has been held by Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, to include a Young Artist Competition.

Over 70 artists and photographers displayed their artwork at the event, which was praised by the judges, pictured.

Ellen Edgecombe, one of the art teachers, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is the second year the art department has partnered with the Rotary Club to complete a youth competition at TKASA.”

“Last year was a fantastic success with one student, Eleanor, reaching the national final with her architecture photograph. Alongside the Young Photographer we have launched a Young Artist competiton this year, allowing even more students to be involved and show their creative skills.”

“This year we have over 70 entries from all year groups and even a staff photography category. The entries this year show fantastic talent and hard work, most being completed in their spare time. We have been really impressed with the enthusiasm and resourcefulness of the work.”

The theme for the competition was Rebuilding and the artists took part in several age categories.

Bernard Raines, Rotary Youth Chairman, adds: “There are three stages to the Competition, each designed to support and encourage the development of photographic skills. The winners from the local heats will go on to represent Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge at the District finals and then potentially onto the National Finals if they do well.”

“We would like to open up the competition to our local primary schools for the 2024 competition, so that they can enter the junior category. It is important to encourage children at a young age to develop artistic skills and appreciate their surroundings.”

“The number of entries this year has been amazing and we wish our winners the best of luck for the district finals.”

Both competitions were judged by a mixture of local business people and members of the leadership team at King Alfred School Academy.

The Young Artist Competition was judged by Louise Squire, a local artist who runs workshops at Willowherb Studio and Sarah Berryman who runs art classes and workshops at Create You in Highbridge. Winners and 2 runners up were chosen in both age group categories of Junior and Senior. The Young Photographer Competition was judged by Catriona Newman from Burnham-On-Sea.com, and Rebecca Griggs, Assistant Principal at TKASA. Again there were 2 age groups with winners and 2 runners in each.

All the judges commented on the high standard of artwork and talent which made it difficult to choose the winners. “Everyone who entered interpreted the theme so well and it was wonderful to see such a range of artwork on display,” said one of the judging team.

The winning photographs are shown here. The winners will be announced at a future event.



