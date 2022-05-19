Work is underway on a University-style extension following a “rapid increase” in numbers over the past few years.

The extension will allow for more meeting rooms and offices, a cafe, study zones and communal areas for students.

The sixth form is attracting students from across the area, including many from Weston-super-Mare, Worle, Bridgwater and even internationally as well as from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

TKASA and its Sixth Form have seen outstanding success in the last few years. Students are securing places at the best universities and on the best apprenticeships, both locally and nationally.

Principal Dan Milford says: “This is absolutely terrific news for the students, Academy and wider community.”

“The additional space will allow us to create extra study spaces for students, quiet study areas or zones, a refurbished common room and newly designed cafe style facilities.”

“This is in addition to the expansive university-style Year 12 and 13 independent study space we already have in the centre.”

“TKASA is in a great place with numbers not only growing in the Sixth Form but also with our Year 7 intake for September where we will be welcoming over 250 students next academic year.”

For more details about joining the Sixth Form, contact jgaskell@tkasa.org.uk