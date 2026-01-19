Work begins this week on major Burnham-On-Sea M5 roundabout upgrade project

Advance works are set to begin today, Monday 19th January, at Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 Junction 22 roundabout as preparations get underway for a major A38 improvement scheme planned for later this year.

The work follows Government approval of funding for a series of upgrades along the A38 between Burnham-On-Sea and Barrow Gurney, a joint project between Somerset Council and North Somerset Council.

Before construction can begin, a large amount of trees and vegetation must be cleared from the site. Somerset Council says a full landscaping package will be delivered at the end of the project to ensure as much greenery as possible is reinstated around the new road layout.

The advance works are expected to run from 19th January until late March, with lane closures and 30mph speed limits in place at various times.

Somerset Council and North Somerset Council have secured external funding to deliver a series of improvements along the A38 corridor from the Edithmead roundabout at J22 of the M5 to the South Bristol Link Road.

Many junctions along the route are currently operating close to capacity, leading to slow travel speeds, unreliable journey times, congestion at peak periods, and poor conditions for pedestrians and cyclists.

The project aims to improve safety and journey times, enhance walking and cycling provision, support public transport access, boost the regional economy, and help enable future housing delivery.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, said: “It’s good to see this important work go ahead. We have lobbied hard to secure the money to improve a busy and vital stretch of the A38 in Somerset. We understand people may be concerned about the clearance – rest assured there will be a full landscaping package for greenery after the project has concluded.”

Key elements of the proposed A38 improvements include a new through-about layout with signalisation at Edithmead roundabout, safety enhancements at Rooksbridge, a staggered junction design at Cross, an improved Strawberry Line crossing at Shute Shelve, and upgrades to bus stops and walking/cycling facilities along the route.