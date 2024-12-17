Work to build new footbridge over River Brue in Highbridge gets underway

Residents living at a major housing development in Highbridge will soon find it easier to access the town centre as work to build a new bridge over the River Brue gets underway.

Hundreds of new homes are being built at the Brue Farm development next to the A38 Huntspill Road north of the river.

As part of the outline plans, a new pedestrian crossing has to be provided from the housing site to link up the new homes with Highbridge and Burnham Railway Station and Market Street.

Following a period of public consultation in 2022, Sedgemoor District Council’s Executive Committee agreed to allow access to the green space on the north bank of the river.

The new bridge will link the existing footways leading to the station and Market Street to a new riverside park being delivered as part of the Brue Farm development.

The public consultation produced only two objections to the proposals, with contributors raising concerns about anti-social behaviour and whether the location would be safe.