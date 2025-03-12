2.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Mar 12, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsWork to build new reservoir serving Burnham-On-Sea area 'will start by 2029'
News

Work to build new reservoir serving Burnham-On-Sea area ‘will start by 2029’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Work to construct a reservoir in Cheddar will begin by 2029 after the government promised £84m in funding, a water company boss has confirmed.

Susan Davy, head of South West Water, says it is still in the planning stages of constructing the reservoir alongside an existing one at Cheddar.

Known as Cheddar 2, the site could provide drinking water for 40,000 homes.

Water minister Emma Hardy, who recently met Ms Davy at the site, said the reservoir would help to make sure the area did not run out of water in 10 years, part of a wider £500m investment in Somerset.

Ms Hardy added the government was making a “record investment” into the water industry – providing more than £100bn over the next five years.

She said: “It brings jobs into the local area as well and I’m really pleased to be coming here to support it and find out more.”

The reservoir plans were first proposed by then-owner Bristol Water in 2014, but the water watchdog Ofwat said it had “significant concerns” over whether a second Cheddar reservoir would be in the interests of customers.

Previous article
UPDATED: Latest results and photos from the 2025 Highbridge Festival of The Arts
Next article
Somerset Council leader heads to Westminster to call for more funding for local councils

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
2.1 ° C
2.8 °
1.1 °
81 %
0.3kmh
20 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
7 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com