An upgrade of two blocks of public toilets in Burnham-On-Sea is set to be completed this Spring, it has been confirmed.

The public loos at Crosses Penn and in the Oxford Street car park will be demolished to make way for the new modern facilities to be introduced in their place.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun confirmed on Friday (March 24th): “Residents and visitors to Burnham-On-Sea will be pleased to hear that the Public Conveniences at Crosses Penn and Oxford Street will be refurbished over the next couple of months.”

“The current facilities are both of a prefabricated construction which were installed in 1994. The buildings now have come to the end of their useful life and are in poor condition.”

She adds: “The buildings will be removed and replaced with new pre-fab buildings which will have the latest in climate-friendly and energy efficient features such as LED lights.”

“Work is scheduled to start as soon as services are disconnected and are scheduled to take five weeks.”

Burnham district councillor Cllr Phil Harvey, who has campagned for the facilities to be upgraded, welcomed the news.

A separate project to refurbish Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront public toilets was completed last year. That block is not being altered as part of this new work.