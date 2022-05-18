Work to paint new road parking markings outside Burnham-On-Sea RNLI station to discourage motorists from blocking emergency access for the lifeboats was halted this week by a motorist parked illegally there.

Contractors were only able to partially complete the repainting of the yellow hatched lines and double yellow lines due to a vehicle parked along the access road at the rear of Burnham’s B&M store, pictured here.

Signs along the wall next to the road state that parking is not allowed there and that a private parking firm can issue fines of up to £100.

However, that didn’t stop one motorist from parking a Ford Mondeo on the lines, leaving contractors unable to finish the paint job.

A second vehicle was also parked behind the B&M store and prevented new double yellow lines being added.

“It was a clear reminder about why the parking restrictions and lines are in place here — the lifeboats can launch at a moment’s notice 24 hours a day and they need the access,” said a nearby resident. The contractors plan to return to finish the job soon.

 
