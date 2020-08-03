National Grid has announced the timeline for work to install dozens of new power pylons across Somerset to connect Hinkley Point C and Avonmouth.

A total of 116 35 metre high T-Pylons will be built along the 57 kilometre route of a new 400,000 overhead powerline being installed as part of National Grid’s Hinkley Connection project.

The new line will go from Bridgwater to Avonmouth with the first pylons expected to be installed at the end of July next year.

Some of the T-Pylons will be installed in the Burnham area, at Mark and Rooksbridge, as shown on the map below. Click here for the map and full timeline.

Once energised, they will be the UK’s first operational T-pylons and the first new design for a UK electricity pylon for almost a century.

The T-pylons have a single pole and T-shaped cross arms which hold the wires in a diamond ‘earring’ shape. They are around 35 metres high; about a third shorter than traditional 400kV lattice pylons, have a smaller footprint and use less land.

The new high-voltage 400kV overhead line featuring the new pylons is just one element of the Hinkley Connection which will run from Hinkley to Seabank, near Avonmouth.

The full route is made up of 14 interconnected project stages which are set for completion by 2025. It includes modifications to Western Power Distribution’s (WPD) existing network plus 8.5km of underground cables through the Mendip Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which will leave the area free of pylons for the first time since the 1960s.

Construction work started in 2018 and, as a critical infrastructure project, has continued throughout 2020.

In that time, the work includes:

Start of works to underground 132kV lines and remove pylons that run close to and over homes in Nailsea

Completion of the temporary haul road for construction of the Mendip underground cables, including installation of a 90-tonne Callendar Hamilton Bridge – the first to be built in the UK for several decades.

The start of trenching and ducting in preparation for the underground cables through the Mendip Hills

Construction of 2400m of bat flyways to maintain habitat connectivity for bat roosts

Start of construction work on two new substations at Shurton and Sandford

Removal of pylons and wires near the M49 at Avonmouth and undergrounding of a short section of cable running north from Avonmouth substation

Installation of a tilting weir on moors near Tickenham to adjust water levels to encourage wading birds to nest and breed

National Grid is also supporting local communities most impacted by the works through a range of initiatives. So far these include over £354,000 in STEM grants to 538 schools, a total of £332,000 in community grants to 22 local projects plus an adult skills programme that has seen 175 local unemployed people gain a recognised construction qualification and helped 66 back into employment.

James Goode, Project Director for National Grid said: “We have already reached some significant milestones on the Hinkley Connection Project, which is a testament to the skills and expertise of the project team and partners. It’s exciting to look forward to this time next year, when Hinkley Connection will see construction of the first new pylon design in nearly 100 years.”