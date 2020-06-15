Work is set to begin this month on repairing Berrow Dunes nature reserve following recent storm damage.

Sedgemoor District Council says the work is being undertaken to stabilize the dunes and maintain public safety.

Spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “Visitors and walkers to the Berrow Dunes Local Nature reserve will be asked to stick only to the designated rights of way to access the area.”

“Severe storms and extremely high tides during the winter have caused serious erosion damage to the foredunes at Berrow Local Nature Reserve.”

“In January and February at least 10m of foredunes was eroded, as well as exposing remnants of old sand fencing old which is now dangerous. Urgent fencing works will start shortly to stabilize the dunes and maintain public safety.”

“There will be chestnut paling fencing to stop people from walking on the unstable parts of the dunes.”

“The rights of way and paths will be signed and access from Coast Road to the beach will be kept opened and visitors will be asked to keep to these footpaths and bridleway to minimise the impact of erosion.”

Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve was designated a Local Nature Reserve approximately 25 years ago and is situated on land owned and managed by Sedgemoor District Council.

The 14 hectare site is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and the management plan prepared by Natural England identified that the site was in unfavourable condition due to it being invaded by sea buckthorn. This non-native species was introduced into the area in the early 1900’s to stabilize the dune system.

In the early 1970’s, a conservation scheme was undertaken to erect fencing, plant marram grass and construct boardwalks to enable the dunes to re-establish and prevent further erosion.

For many years, the Berrow Conservation Group has monitored the foredunes to identify any blow out following high tides and inclement weather. This has allowed sand fencing to be erected in those vulnerable stretches of the dune.