Work has been underway this week to remove debris and rocks from a former boating lake that emerged in the sand on Burnham-On-Sea beach.

A number of sharp objects plus rocks and debris have emerged out of the sand south of Burnham’s jetty, as we reported here, following recent high tides.

They are part of the foundations of a stone walkway that once stretched across the beach to the former Burnham Marine Lake.

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages Burnham-On-Sea beach, says it has brought in contractors to remove the debris, as pictured here.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun added that sand has also been moved this week to the end of the disabled ramp near Burnham Pavilion to ensure access for all users following a recent story on Burnham-On-Sea.com airing concerns from a disabled beach user.

Marine Lake first opened in 1931 and was used for swimming and boating. It was later removed due to heavy silting and erosion, however debris from the structure continues to re-emerge in the sand every few years.

Pictured: The work underway this week (Photos: Nick Whetstone / Burnham-On-Sea.com)