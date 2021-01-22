A worker at a Müller factory in Bridgwater has died after contracting coronavirus amid a large outbreak at the site.

The company has confirmed 95 people are self-isolating, which is almost a third of the workforce at the plant on Market Way near North Petherton.

A total of 47 people have also tested positive for the virus. Of those, sadly one person has died.

A spokesperson for Müller Milk & Ingredients says: “We confirm that 95 employees who work at our Bridgwater dairy are currently self-isolating, 47 of whom have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Sadly we can also confirm that a colleague has passed away after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.”

The spokesperson continued: “With support from Public Health England and the local council we are ensuring that the entire workforce at Bridgwater is being tested for the presence of Covid-19.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we are placing the safety of our employees first and following best practice as set down by the Health and Safety Executive.

“Standard measures in place include the use of face masks, distancing, enhanced deep cleaning and hygiene, underpinned by a programme of e-learning, information and audits to ensure compliance and awareness of the measures.

“It is important to stress that fresh milk processing is highly automated ensuring no risk to products, with our Bridgwater facility one of the most modern dairies in the UK.

“Notwithstanding this we have acted to reduce production at Bridgwater as an additional measure at this time, utilising our network of dairies to support.”

The workforce at the factory near Bridgwater is made up of 300 people and they work around the clock to produce and distribute fresh milk for the company.

They are classed as key workers by the Government because they are involved in the production of food, so have continued to work throughout the pandemic.

A company spokesperson added that they are now running a “simplified operation” in order to reduce the risk of transmission inside the factory. This means reducing the number of products being made.