A short service will take place next to Highbridge’s Frank Foley Statue in Market Street today (Thursday, January 27th) to commemorate World Holocaust Day.

A short of service of remembrance will be held at 12 noon, conducted by Rev Martin Little from St John’s Church.

Wreaths will be laid at the statue in Market Street by residents and all will be welcome to join the event. Last year’s event was unable to take place due to the pandemic.

Highbridge-born Frank Foley was employed as a Passport Control Officer in Berlin from 1920 until 1939.

In his role, he was able to help hundreds of Jews escape from Nazi Germany before the outbreak of World War Two.

He had no diplomatic immunity and put himself at great risk by helping to save the lives of 10,000 Jews.

Three years ago, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported that a statue for Highbridge war hero Frank Foley had been unveiled by the Foreign Secretary.