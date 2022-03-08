Hinkley Point C’s first reactor building is 17-metres taller this week after work over the weekend by the world’s biggest crane.

An EDF spokesperson says: “Overnight into Monday, a 347-tonne liner steel ring was lifted onto the Unit 1 reactor building. The building now stands at more than 32 metres tall, changing the skyline at the site.”

“The steel ring forms part of the reactor building and was prefabricated in an onsite factory before being lifted into place by the giant 250m tall crane.”

“The team worked through the night, waiting for the perfect weather conditions to lift it into place.”

The super-crane, called Big Carl, is 250m tall, moves on rail tracks, and will eventually lift pieces weighing more than 1,000 tonnes.

“The lift demonstrates the remarkable momentum being made on the project, which is one of Britain’s biggest projects in the fight against climate change. Its low carbon electricity will power 6m homes.”