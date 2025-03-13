World’s last seagoing paddle steamer to return to Bristol Channel this summer

The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer is returning to the Bristol Channel this summer to cruise the estuary.

The Waverley will give locals and visitors alike the opportunity to step aboard for a nostalgic trip on the famous steamship during a programme of sailings from June 2nd.

This year marks the 46th anniversary since Waverley first visited the Bristol Channel and South Wales back in 1979, sailing in the wake of the famous White Funnel Fleet of pleasure steamers which operated until the 60s.

Waverley’s Master, Captain Dominic McCall, says: “We have developed the best possible sailing programme for the Bristol Channel to ensure that as many locals and visitors as possible have the opportunity to step aboard Waverley and enjoy a traditional pleasure steamer excursion. I am delighted that we are able to sail Waverley from over a dozen locations on the Bristol Channel and around South West Wales.”

“We have also increased the number of coach pick up locations to connect with Waverley’s sailings with Gloucester and Bath in addition to Bristol now on the itinerary. I particularly enjoy cruising the Bristol Channel coastline with its stunning seascapes and look forward to bringing Waverley back this year and welcoming passengers aboard for a great day out.”

There are three planned trips to the remote Lundy Island (3rd, 15th & 17th June) where the Bristol Channel meets the Atlantic allowing passengers time to step ashore and explore the island.

In celebration of Railway 200, the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, Waverley will connect with three steam railways – the West Somerset, the Brecon Mountain and Lynton & Barnstable railways giving passengers the “ultimate steam day out” by taking a paddle steamer and steam train trip.

The number of evening cruises on offer has been increased this season with the opportunity to support Clevedon Pier with a special sailing on Friday 6th June. On Monday 9th June there will be a unique evening cruise up the River Severn and under the bridges with passengers able to join at Clevedon or Portishead.

On Tuesday 10th June Waverley offers an evening trip from Weston-super-Mare viewing Birnbeck Island and the Holm Islands. Then on Friday 20th June an evening cruise from Clevedon round the Holms takes place in support of the Motor Vessel Balmoral currently undergoing restoration work in Bristol on Friday 20th June.

Once aboard Waverley passengers can savour the sight and sound of a real steamship – hear the telegraph ring, visit the Engine Room and watch the engine start to move and see the paddles turning through the portholes.

With full catering facilities available throughout all cruises- passengers can enjoy a hot or cold snack, tea and cake in the afternoon, a hot meal in the Dining Saloon or a refreshment in one of the period lounges, as well as a visit to the Souvenir Shop to take home an exclusive gift or memento of their trip on this famous and much-loved ship.

Waverley is currently berthed in Glasgow undergoing annual maintenance and refurbishment works totally over £1 million. 2025 marks the 50th Anniversary of Waverley sailing in preservation. Sailings start on 16th May in Scotland on the Clyde and the Inner Hebrides before she sets course for Bristol Channel and South West Wales.

Special offers for Seniors are available on selected dates where a friend can travel FREE. There are also several options where children (5-16) go for just £1, under 5s go FREE on all sailings.

Bookings are now open with tickets available from waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling the booking office on 0141 243 2224.