Residents and would-be tourists are being urged to stay away from beauty spots and visitor attractions over the Easter holidays amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

With fine weather forecast this weekend, which marks the start of the Easter holiday period, Police and council bosses say it is essential that the public is not tempted to travel to take advantage of the Somerset outdoors.

Somerset’s local councils oversee Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and other public and open spaces, including Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean beaches.

They are working together to manage the impacts of Coronavirus and encouraging everyone to follow Government advice. The public is being urged to heed the ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ message.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman says: “The sun will shine this weekend but please don’t head out to beaches, beauty spots or picnics. Instead, ask yourself ‘Is my journey really essential?’ because other lives may depend on it. Each time we go out we risk virus spreading or infection. Enjoy the weekend – at home.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday: “We cannot relax our discipline now. If we do, people will die. This advice is not a request – it is an instruction. Stay at home, protect lives and then you will be doing your part.”

John Turner, Chief Executive of Visit Somerset, adds: “This is a difficult message for someone in my position to be giving, but these are difficult times. I know it’s disappointing and hugely tough on businesses, but there will be plenty of time to come and visit us and explore our great county. Now is not the time. We have to protect our NHS, our key workers and our county.”

The government’s guidelines state people should stay at home except to buy food or medicines, or to go to work. The advice also allows for limited exercise near your home, and if you go out, to stay 2m (6ft) away from other people at all times. Police have powers to fine people who gather in groups or refuse to leave. The full advice can be found here.