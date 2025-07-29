Wrestling showdown set to thrill audience at Burnham-On-Sea theatre

Burnham-On-Sea is set to see for a night of action-packed entertainment as the Princess Theatre plays host to an evening of professional wrestling on Thursday 21st August.

The event, featuring stars from the popular LDN Wrestling circuit, promises a high-energy showcase packed with championship clashes, tag-team battles, and dramatic action as British and international wrestlers square off in front of the audience.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the bell sounding at 7pm sharp, kicking off a night designed to deliver family-friendly thrills from start to finish.

Seating will be in the theatre’s tiered bank, with unallocated tickets, allowing fans to choose their perfect spot. Guests requiring accessible seating are encouraged to contact the Box Office ahead of time to reserve a space in the designated area.

Organisers are encouraging fans of all ages to come and feel the adrenaline, having watched the stars on television—now’s the chance to experience the spectacle in person.

“With an atmosphere unlike any other, it’s an opportunity to witness the very best of British wrestling right here in Burnham,” says a spokesperson.

Tickets are priced at general £18.00 and U16s and over 60s £15.00. See more here.