There was drama during Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club’s Jubilee Race at the weekend when one of the yachts ran aground.

A small flotilla of boats – all decorated in red, white and blue – took to the see off from Burnham Sailing Club for Saturday’s race to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Michael Clarke, Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club Commodore, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was all going very well until one of the boats ran aground in the shallow waters off Stert Island.”

“Fortunately, one of our Burnham Gig Rowing Club boats was close by and came to the rescue. They managed to pull the stricken boat to the safety of the deeper water.”

Burnham and Highbridge’s Town Crier Alastair Murray was invited to judge the entries to choose the best decorated vessel.

And, after some deliberation from the end of Burnham jetty while the flotilla went by, he choose Gabricus, which is the Commodore’s yacht.