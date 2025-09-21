Yeehaw! Brean’s country music festival returns with ten days of western flair

The Unity Country & Western Festival returns to Brean this coming weekend with live music and more.

Running from Friday 26th September to Monday 6th October, the ten-day event is being marked across the village.

At Holiday Resort Unity there is a packed programme of performances, themed events, and family-friendly entertainment.

The festival opens with a high-energy set from Dan Thornhill & the Saguaro Country Band, setting the tone for a line-up that includes tributes to Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, and a host of Nashville-inspired acts.

Concerts will be held daily at the Pavilion Theatre and Breakers Bar, drawing crowds from across Somerset and beyond.

Beyond the music, the festival offers immersive experiences such as Cowboy Jack’s Re-enactment Camp and the Great Unity Wild West Train Robbery, a theatrical ride that blends storytelling with audience participation. Daily line dancing lessons led by Helen Parkyn have proven popular with both seasoned dancers and curious newcomers.

Themed dress days add a layer of colour and meaning to the festivities, with tributes to Native/First Nation culture, “Absent Friends,” and classic Western attire encouraging visitors to embrace the spirit of the event.

Local charities are also benefiting, with proceeds from the Cowboy Charity Raffle supporting organisations including In Charley’s Memory and Spirit of the Old West.

“It’s more than just music,” said a spokesperson for Holiday Resort Unity. “It’s about bringing people together, celebrating community, and having fun.”